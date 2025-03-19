UN ISSUES BIRD FLU WARNING! - mRNA Meat & The Poisoning Of The Food Supply!

HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-wam-cover-history/





GET NON-MRNA FREEZE DRIED MEAT HERE:

https://wambeef.com/





Use code WAMBEEF to save 20%!





GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/





USE Code WAM to save 5% plus free shipping!





Get local, healthy, pasture raised meat delivered to your door here:

https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321





USE THE LINK & get 20% off for life and $15 off your first box!





GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1





Josh Sigurdson reports on the Bird Flu hoax again as the United Nations issues a warning surrounding the next fake plandemic, calling the illness "unprecedented."





The fear mongering surrounding Bird Flu is similar to fake "Covid," except with hindsight. The problem is, we won't see this go down the same way as the Covid plandemic. This time we will see emergency orders directly targeting the food supply which is already very much under threat.





Hundreds of millions of animals will be culled and the rest mass injected with mRNA which is the claimed move by the global "medical community." We are already seeing traces of mRNA and modRNA in the food supply as well as nano-tech and forever chemicals.





The FDA allows companies to decide if their ingredients and additives are safe which of course is convenient in this case.





While we will no doubt see pushback, it's important to understand that the US government among many other governments worldwide are in lockstep with emergency orders directives and regardless of what Trump says, these orders can come in and poison the food supply alongside the digital ID system.





This can lead to rations based on social credit scores. This has been planned for for years and of course perfectly fits the World Economic Forum agenda.





Stock up today to ensure you are not dependent.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





SIGN UP FOR HOMESTEADING COURSES NOW:

https://freedomfarmers.com/link/17150/





Get Prepared & Start The Move Towards Real Independence With Curtis Stone's Courses!





GET YOUR WAV WATCH HERE:

https://buy.wavwatch.com/WAM





Use Code WAM to save $100 and purchase amazing healing frequency technology!





GET ORGANIC CHAGA MUSHROOMS HERE:

https://alaskachaga.com/wam





Use code WAM to save money! See shop for a wide range of products!





GET AMAZING MEAT STICKS HERE:

https://4db671-1e.myshopify.com/discount/WAM?rfsn=8425577.918561&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=8425577.918561





USE CODE WAM TO SAVE MONEY!





GET YOUR FREEDOM KELLY KETTLE KIT HERE:

https://patriotprepared.com/shop/freedom-kettle/





Use Code WAM and enjoy many solutions for the outdoors in the face of the impending reset!





BUY GOLD HERE:

https://firstnationalbullion.com/schedule-consult/





PayPal: [email protected]





FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson





JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media





For subscriber only content!





Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072





BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





World Alternative Media

2025