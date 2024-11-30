Zelenskyy sets out Ukraine's conditions for potential ceasefire and says he will work with Trump.

Description from Sky News, video 29th:

Sky's chief correspondent Stuart Ramsay has met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv after another night of drone attacks and sirens.

For the first time, Mr Zelenskyy said that, if he was offered NATO membership, the fighting could stop, Russia would hold the territory it currently possesses, and the rest could be returned later later "in a diplomatic way".

He also acknowledged that Donald Trump could be the key to Ukraine's future, stating that the pair spoke in New York in December - a conversation he describes as "very warm".

The following is a commentary from DD Geopolitics:

Putin Will Be a "Happy Man" After Zelensky's Interview, Where He First Considered Abandoning the War Over Territories in Exchange for NATO Membership





This assessment comes from journalists at the British channel Sky News, which conducted the interview with the expired Ukrainian president.





"Vladimir Putin will be a happy man after this interview. After months of standoff over how the war will end, his counterpart appears to have blinked first, giving him the clearest hint yet that Ukraine might be willing to concede territory (albeit not legally) as part of a peace agreement," said Ivor Bennett, Moscow correspondent for Sky News.





The Russian president "will view this as a psychological victory."





However, the main skepticism among the channel’s journalists lies in whether NATO, and particularly newly elected U.S. President Trump, would agree to Ukraine's membership in the Alliance.





Zelensky "knows that NATO membership is not on the agenda. Trump's team has made this very clear," writes Dominic Waghorn, Sky News international affairs editor. He suggests that by raising NATO membership, Zelensky is "starting negotiations, knowing he will have to settle for less."





Deborah Haynes, the channel's security and defense editor, points out that an invitation to join NATO "cannot be extended to a country that is at war."





Additionally, such an invitation would require approval from all 32 Alliance members. Even if the war ends, Germany, Italy, and Hungary "will still strongly resist offering Kiev membership, given the risk of renewed conflict with Russia."





Haynes recalls that it recently took significant effort from NATO’s key nations to convince their allies to simply sign a statement saying Ukraine is on an "irreversible path" to membership.





"Given the risk of war with Moscow, it is highly unlikely that all member states would support such a plan (Ukraine's NATO membership) without significant pressure from countries that might back it. If those countries do not include the United States (where Trump won), it’s hard to imagine such a push having any chance of success," the journalist believes.





Moreover, she suggests that Putin would not agree to such a scenario at this stage. For his position to change, he would "have to feel that he has no further chance of success through military means."