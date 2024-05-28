PLANDEMIC THE MUSICAL’S DYNAMIC DUO

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del Bigtree at the HighWire
May 25, 2024
Director, Mikki Willis, and musician, DPAK, join Del with details on the latest installment of the ‘Plandemic Series’, ‘Plandemic: The Musical’. Hear how the filmmaker and musician became collaborators and how their inspirational work has become a perfect union.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4x7ttl-plandemic-the-musicals-dynamic-duo.html