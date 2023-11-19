BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Post human future - Transhumanism is the end game - Laura Aboli on the Betterway conference
TowardsTheLight
TowardsTheLight
289 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
47 views • 11/19/2023

Betterway conference 2023 presents Laura Aboli , from AI & Transhumanism to Being Human. AI, together with the drive to splice humans with technology – from chips in the brain to under-the-skin chips and even via injection – raises profound and urgent questions about freedom, consent, and the future of our species. In the face of an aggressive push to introduce Artificial Intelligence, is transhumanism inevitable? Can it bring benefit or only harm? This conversation will unpick the implications, go deep into what it means to be human. Laura Aboli https://www.udimaf.org/ Full livestream can be found at https://betterwayconference.org Edited by Doonie (WTF is Going On) https://www.wtfisgoingonofficial.com/ Filmed by Oraclefilms https://www.oraclefilms.com/

Keywords
agenda 2030digital currencydigital id
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy