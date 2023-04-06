BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ava Chen reflected some details of Miles Guo’s bail hearing. She listed the reasons the defendant counsel presented to the judge to prove there is no flight risk of Miles Guo
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
2 views • 04/06/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2dncaz8bfb

04/04/2023 #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang

Ava Chen reflected some details of Miles Guo’s bail hearing. She listed the reasons the defendant counsel presented to the judge to prove there is no flight risk of Miles Guo. The defendant counsel said that Mr. Guo has been suppressed by the CCP, and the United States is the safest place for him. He could not flee to the UAE or Hong Kong, which either have extradition treaties with the CCP or are part of the CCP.


04/04/2023 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

Ava Chen谈郭文贵先生保释听证会的一些细节。 她列举了辩方律师陈述的郭文贵先生没有逃跑风险的理由。辩方律师指出，郭文贵先生一直受到中共的打压，因此美国是他最安全的地方。他不可能逃到阿联酋或者香港，它们要么和中共有引渡条约，要么已经是中共的一部分。



