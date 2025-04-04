Black-eyed children born to COVID vaccinated parents are 1st generation gray aliens devolved humans

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (April 2025). The high-IQ genius “black-eyed children of lore that visits people’s front doors in the middle of the night” with levitation abilities & vampire fallen angel super strength & super femtotech nanite shape-shifting chimera monsters’ coordination & accelerated growth & ability to speak a few days after birth & multiple Shiva limbs & werewolf furs, who are being born to the COVID “mark of the beast” gene-altering AI “black goo” nanite Borg zombie changeling vaccine vaccinated parents are the first generation of tall gray aliens, who are globalist elite devolved humans from many of the very real future timelines that exist which the space fleet personnel go to and have cities & bases in, but which are also not God’s current only true biblical timeline. Unlike the tall gray aliens that have spirits and who psychically telepathically mind-control the UN assemblies from mirror windows, the empty short gray aliens are just cloned soulless organic robotoid hybrid avatar bodies that the Draco reptilian chimera “Genesis 3:15 seed of the serpent” demon spirit fake aliens & Pleiadian Watcher fallen angel vampire devils fake aliens use as disguise costume meat suits for safety from bodily harm and for their “fake alien deception agenda.” The Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers pedophile cannibal Satanist “lesbian sisterhood coven” globalist elite witch feminists & their “gay brotherhood mafia elite” Draco avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist LGBTPB (lesbian gay bisexual transvestite pedophile bestiality) androgynous hermaphrodite reptilian servants are trying to exterminate God’s Hebrew remnant people as the vaccinated people marry unvaccinated people to birth fallen angel genes triple-helix-666 serpent parasite third-strand DNA children & descendants, in order to try to prevent Jesus’ second-coming to save his Hebrew remnant people from Satan Lucifer’s Antichrist army. Warn all your church donators and 6 billion humans, so that they and the families of the vaccinated people will form mob riots to scream at you and try to throw you off the church rooftop like they tried to do to Jesus, and the church member witch assassins and Draco avatar Satanist pastors will plot how to crucify you and slaughter your genetic descendant idols, since you are not fake “Bible’s watchmen on the wall” like the millions of cowardly traitor fake Christians who modify & dilute & sterilize & pick & choose & edit the truths to mislead millions of people into hell for Satan Lucifer and sabotage our real truths, or else, go and pledge your allegiance to Satan Lucifer to conceal all his secrets & plans & evils as his accomplice in crime. When the Western feminist nations’ millions of “Bible verses redefining, women’s head coverings rebelling, fallen angel head controlled, men’s pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender” fake Christians mock God’s Word who is Jesus and worship hundreds of redefined Bible verses’ hundreds of fake foreign gods, a curse comes upon their children as Revelation 3 prophesies.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Tags:

#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine