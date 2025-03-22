ENOCH BURKE SPEAKS AS BANK ACCOUNT IS FROZEN

20 mars 2025

BREAKING: ENOCH BURKE SPEAKS AS HIS BANK ACCOUNT IS FROZEN AND SALARY TAKEN BY IRISH GOVERNMENT

The bank account of teacher Enoch Burke has been frozen by the Irish Government after he refused to affirm transgender ideology in his school and address a child with they/them pronouns.

Enoch Burke’s salary, which he earns as a teacher at Wilson’s Hospital School, has also been stopped.

Enoch Burke attempted to withdraw money from his Bank of Ireland account this morning but was unable to access the account.

There is over €40,000 in this account, the hard-earned savings of many years. This money has now been frozen by the Irish Government and Courts, with the intention of seizing it next week, in an unprecedented and utterly illegal move.

Enoch Burke upheld the Christian ethos of his school, and was jailed as a result. He now faces the robbery of his livelihood. If the Church had not betrayed him by their treacherous silence, this saga would never have happened. The silence of the Church on this matter is a disgrace.

Source:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S-nHpDBZGzQ