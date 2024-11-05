05-11-2024 The Prophetic Voice: "Self Control"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Proverbs 25:28 A man who has no control over his spirit Is like a broken-down city without a wall. (TS2009)
Proverbs 25:28 A man without self-control is like a city broken into and left without walls. (ESV)
H4623 (Word Study) מַעְצָר ma‛ṣār: A masculine noun meaning a restraint, a control. This noun is derived from the verb ‛āṣar (H6113), meaning to restrain or retain. Its only occurrence is to characterize a person as one who is without self-control.