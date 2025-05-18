BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Brooklyn Bridge: The Iconic Heart of New York City 🇺🇸 | History & Facts
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
8 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
66 views • 4 months ago

Brooklyn Bridge: The Iconic Heart of New York City 🇺🇸 | History & Facts

https://newsplusglobe.com/

Description:

The Brooklyn Bridge isn’t just a landmark—it’s a symbol of American innovation and resilience. Opened in 1883, this architectural marvel connects Manhattan and Brooklyn over the East River. Discover how it was built, the tragedies and triumphs along the way, and why it remains one of the most admired bridges in the world today.


Whether you're a history buff or just love iconic places, this 55-second dive into the Brooklyn Bridge is for you!


👉 Subscribe to News Plus Globe for more amazing facts from around the globe.


🔖 Hashtags:

#BrooklynBridge #NYCLandmarks #EngineeringMarvel #AmericanHistory #NewsPlusGlobe

Keywords
brooklynbrooklyn bridgebrooklyn bridge crashship hits brooklyn bridgebrooklyn bridge boat crashbrooklyn bridge collisionmexican navy ship brooklyn bridgeship collides with brooklyn bridgeus ny brooklyn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy