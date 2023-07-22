BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Military situation in Northern Syria 🇸🇾
What is happening
9564 followers
3
446 views • 07/22/2023

July 21, 202353 views

vanessa beeley

@vanessabeeley

1,836 followers
Levantine Front: West Pressuring Russia; Israel Bombards Syria Again; US Troops Naïvely Say They’re Off To Fight Jihadis - UK Column News - 19th July 2023

- AP: Russian fighter jet flies dangerously close to US warplane over Syria

Al Monitor: Russian fighter jets harass US drones over Syria twice in 24 hours
Al Monitor: Russia, Iran quietly coordinating in Syria to pressure US, official says
Video: American officer says cluster munitions are “irresponsible” and “not good” (unless it’s their allies using them) 
Kurdistan 24: Syria condemns ‘illegal entry’ of French delegation
Video: A young man in tears after his house was destroyed in the fire from Israel attacks
Geopolitics & Empire: Iurie Roşca (former Deputy Prime Minister of Moldova): There’s No Multipolarity, Only One Global Center of Real Power

Sources: www.ukcolumn.org/video/uk-column-news-19th-july-2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TDTP9xtXQ4E

LicenseCopyrighted (contact publisher)
Keywords
russiaisraelcontrolwhous militaryukraineweaponjordaniraqnatovanessa beeleynorthern syriakurdsvictoria nulandmoldovacluster bombsmilitary situationisrael bombards syria againcovid operation
