BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

WHAT'S IN CHILDREN'S BOOKS?
Patriots on Fire
Patriots on Fire
106 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • 07/31/2023

https://danhappel.com/whats-inside-childrens-books-with-deborah-degroff/
You will be shocked by what you will hear, and even more shocked to learn how purposefully our national leadership have been facilitating this perverse transformation of our Christian civil society for many decades.

Deborah DeGroff has spent several decades researching and dissecting What's Inside Children's Books and will share her vast research and conclusions with our listeners.

Over thirty years ago, Deborah DeGroff became interested in the subject of children’s books when her oldest child began to read. While reading the then current literature of the eighties, she noted the contrast between those books and the books she had read as a child.

Upon reading more, curiosity then shifted to concern. This spawned a lifetime of research and a resounding cry for parents to look inside the books their children are reading.

Keywords
indoctrinationpublic educationchildrens books
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy