Elon Leaving DOGE - Mad Maxxine - Private Beach

Back to business: What awaits Elon Musk as he departs Doge and Washington?





“My scheduled time as a special government employee comes to an end,” wrote Elon Musk on X on Wednesday, announcing that his time as formal adviser to President Donald Trump has now come to an end. This marks the end of the billionaire’s turbulent run at attempting to slash the federal government.





https://www.firstpost.com/explainers/elon-musk-doge-exit-future-tesla-spacex-trump-administration-13892659.html









Boise Pride Event Called Off as Attendance Falls Flat Despite Online Buzz





A Pride Month kickoff event scheduled for June 6 in Boise has been canceled after organizers cited lower-than-expected community turnout, despite apparent support expressed online.





The event, which was intended to mark the beginning of Pride Month and expand local LGBTQ+ programming, will not move forward as planned.





The event was separate from the annual Boise Pride Festival, which is held each September and typically draws thousands of attendees.





https://www.lifezette.com/2025/06/boise-pride-event-called-off-as-attendance-falls-flat-despite-online-buzz-watch/









Maxine Waters campaign to pay $68K for violating campaign finance laws





Progressive California Rep. Maxine Waters' campaign has agreed to pay a $68,000 fine after an investigation found it violated multiple election rules.





The Federal Election Commission (FEC) said the longtime House lawmaker's 2020 campaign committee, Citizens for Waters, ran afoul of several campaign finance laws in a tranche of documents released Friday.





The FEC accused Citizens for Waters of "failing to accurately report receipts and disbursements in calendar year 2020," "knowingly accepting excessive contributions" and "making prohibited cash disbursements," according to one document that appears to be a legally binding agreement that allows both parties to avoid going to court.





https://www.foxnews.com/politics/maxine-waters-campaign-pay-68000-violating-campaign-finance-laws









Could Canada and the U.S. strike a zero tariff deal? Ford says Carney is open to idea





Could a devastating trade war be resolved by both the United States and Canada dropping all tariffs altogether?





Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he spoke with Prime Minister Mark Carney about that prospect on Wednesday morning ahead of President Donald Trump’s ominous Liberation Day announcement on sweeping new tariffs.





Ford suggested that Carney told him a zero-tariff situation was possible if Trump agreed to drop all tariffs.





Ford made the revelation while appearing on CNBC this morning.





“I had a conversation with the Prime Minister this morning, and I can tell you one thing, if he [Trump] dropped all the tariffs, we’d have zero tariffs,” Ford said.





https://toronto.citynews.ca/2025/04/02/could-canada-and-the-u-s-strike-a-zero-tariff-deal-ford-says-carney-is-open-to-idea/









The sands are segregated on this new beach





There is no real beach at the public beach on the Westbank First Nation's territory off Boucherie Road.





There's just an unattractive concrete retaining wall that drops straight down to the water. Other features include weeds, and a few picnic benches, one of which is missing a bench.





It's about as unattractive as a so-called beach could be. I can't imagine anyone spending any time there, except to get through it as quickly as possible.





But just north of the public beach is something else entirely. A gorgeous work-in-progress includes sandy beaches, volleyball court, underground sprinklers, freshly planted trees, shrubs, and lawns, and a handsome wood pavilion.





Good luck trying to use this new park, however. Two big signs state it is the WFN's private beach, and that trespassers will be prosecuted. There's an iron fence around the entire park to reinforce the keep-out feeling.





https://www.kelownadailycourier.ca/opinion/columnists/article_788e9230-eabe-59f7-ba80-9a9783416674.html