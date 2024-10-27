LVIV on FIRE: British & Canadian Military Instructors Took Off in The AIR Along With Training Center

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On the night of October 26, the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched another massive missile attack on the territory of Ukraine. It is noteworthy that an air alert sounded in all regions of this long-suffering Eastern European country during this missile attack. Independent monitoring services have recorded at least 15 powerful explosions in such regions of Ukraine as Dnipropetrovsk, Kiev, Poltava, and Lviv. And 20 hours later, on the evening of October 26, some data appeared on the results of this missile attack.................................................................................................. ******************************************************
