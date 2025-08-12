This time, Kiev lost its Soviet-made anti-aircraft missile system, an S-300V complex, to an all-out attack by Russian Geran kamikaze drones. Aerial reconnaissance revealed the initial location before Ukraine could move the S-300V air defense system to the settlement of Vorozhba in the Sumy region and disguise it, a Russian reconnaissance drone identified the position. The video of the moment of the struck was distributed by the Russian Ministry of Defense on Monday, August 11, which shows the moment the Geran drone responded to the coordinates sent with a strong stab. The result of the struck was recorded by the objective control device, which is the same reconnaissance drone. Efforts by commandos of Armed Forces of Ukraine to deploy air defense systems closer to the front lines to intercept Russian fighter jets and drones have yielded predictable results. It should be noted that lately Russian forces are increasingly using Geran kamikaze drones, instead of Iskander-M missiles, to attack identified targets in the front-line zone, including during the day.

Geran's production volume allows this to be done without sacrificing nighttime attacks. In addition, for some targets, the Iskander attack feels excessive, and the missile is much more expensive to produce than a drone. Meanwhile, the following day in the same region, the Ministry of Defense showed a video of the defeat of Ukrainian equipment and personnel, involving the Geran drone, to the ground. Su-34 aircraft crew using FAB-500 glide bombs, and Geran-2 UAV crew, launched a complex attack on the concentration area of the Mechanized battalion of the 144th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. As a result of the comprehensive attack, the Russian forces managed to disable an enemy ammunition depot, various vehicles including armored ones, including 2 Abrams tanks and 4 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles. The attack also destroyed up to 10 units of foreign-made hardware, and up to 50 enemy soldiers were eliminated in the Sumy region. So, the stabbing of Geran will continue to increase, the new modern drones are increasingly difficult to intercept, the Ukrainian military admits!

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

