Lara Logan: TECH GIANT's CENSORSHIP is not too Dissimilar from Stalin & Hitler

Testimony from Ron Johnson's hearing | Lara Logan Highlights How Facebook and Google Are Not Too Dissimilar from Stalin and Hitler





"Companies like Facebook, Instagram, and Google, as you have heard many times today, have been allowed to amass monopoly power. And as a result, they not only reach billions of people across the world, every second of the day, they have absolute control over what we see and what we hear. Imagine those tools in the hands of Lenin, Stalin, Mao, Hitler."





"When the Founding Fathers put freedom of speech first, it was not by chance. It was by design. The rights that followed were, in part, created to protect the First Amendment. Without it, they knew that freedom itself would perish."





Full Video (https://rumble.com/v4fpw4c-federal-health-agencies-and-the-covid-cartel-what-are-they-hiding.html)