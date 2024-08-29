© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tucker Carlson: Was the Biden administration involved in the arrest of Telegram CEO Pavel Durov? Mike Benz explains.
(1:20) Who Was Involved in Pavel Durov’s Arrest?
(15:50) How Telegram Is Used by the CIA
(27:22) Domestic Policy Doesn’t Exist
(34:19) The Redefining of Democracy
(39:21) The Biggest Threat to NATO
(44:16) What Is DARPA?
(1:02:53) WhatsApp and the Facebook Files
(1:13:34) Does Putin Have a Back Door to Telegram?
(1:19:12) The Red Lines Memo to Zelensky
(1:28:09) The Real Motive Behind Durov’s Arrest
(1:43:51) The Deep State vs. Donald Trump
(1:50:46) Will They Take Out Elon Musk Next?
(2:04:27) Would Benz Join a Trump Administration?