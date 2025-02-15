How Germany is being controlled from abroad - The Atlantic Bridge

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What do Angela Merkel, Friedrich Merz, many other leading politicians and also editors-in-chief of the German leading media have in common? They are all members of the Atlantic Bridge. This raises the question of whether it is really Germany's interests or rather those of the USA that are being enforced.