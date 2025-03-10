Zelensky apologized to Donald Trump for the incident in the Oval Office by sending a letter to the US president

Zelensky apologized to Donald Trump for the incident in the Oval Office by sending a letter to the U.S. president.

This was confirmed by the U.S. special envoy, Steve Witkoff, during an appearance on Fox News.

Adding:

🚨 JD Vance's cousin was a merc fighting in Ukraine — reports

Nate Vance spent three years in Ukraine until January 2025 because he feared being captured by Russian forces, Le Figaro reports.

He criticizes his cousin and Donald Trump's Ukraine policy.