Wake Up America ! Canada is your Biggest Security Threat!

In this segment, Mike Martins is discussing concerns about national security related to Canada's immigration policies and its impact on the U.S. He highlights a recent report where U.S. border officials stopped 1,200 suspected terrorists coming from Canada, emphasizing that he's been warning Americans for years about security threats posed by Canada's immigration system. Mike argues that while many focus on the U.S.-Mexico border, the northern border with Canada is a significant threat as well. He mentions how people, including potential terrorists, are allegedly using Canada as a stepping stone to enter the U.S. He warns that Canada's liberal immigration policies, which have allowed migrants to come in, could lead to Canada being blamed for any security issues arising from these individuals entering the U.S. Mike believes that in the future, Americans might hold Canada accountable for these security breaches, and this could potentially lead to Canadians being banned from entering the U.S. He describes a scenario where migrants arriving in Canada under generous policies might cross into the U.S. and cause problems, yet they would be labeled as "Canadian," putting the responsibility on Canada. He also refers to a previous case where someone from Quebec was stopped trying to cross into New York, stressing that many individuals involved in these issues are not actually native Canadians but are being perceived that way. Mike reinforces his long-standing belief that Canada is becoming a major national security concern for the U.S. due to its immigration policies.


