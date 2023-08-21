Elites Create HAARP to Manipulate Weather and Cause Radiation Poisoning - Dr. Robert Young

Dr. Robert Young is a leading research scientist who specializes in fields like biochemistry and microbiology. Robert talks about the very real threat of deadly magnetic fields, radiation poisoning, and the reason why people become ill with a mysterious sickness called “Havana Syndrome.” He also explains the backstory behind HAARP technology and what he believes the U.S. government is doing with it. Robert describes the HAARP weapon as “the world’s largest ionospheric device designed to zap the skies with high-frequency radio waves.” The purpose, he explains, is to create a tremendous amount of electrical energy in the atmosphere. He even describes how HAARP technology is being used to control the weather.







TAKEAWAYS





The atmosphere is a reservoir of energy that is in the form of negative ions in search of opposite polarity





Robert says that there is an alleged “secret agenda” in HAARP technology that is aimed at weather modification and experimentation





Effective radiative power (ERP) is literally a bomb that could render nuclear weapons obsolete





Ideally, the body needs to be at an internal pH level of 8.4 and many people are sick because their pH level is off







🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3WgANmo

Redemption Shield (Use code TINA for 10% off): https://bit.ly/3WzgEIQ

Havana Syndrome Article: https://bit.ly/3K3607Z

Truth vs. Deception Sequel Book: https://amzn.to/3KKjVAi

Trifield EMF Reader: https://amzn.to/47x0SDg

DEWs Used in U.S. Embassy Attacks: https://bit.ly/3OZjRPA

U.S. Embassy Staff in Havana Hit with DEWs: https://bit.ly/3sgBTEc

VP Johnson on Controlling Weather Video: https://bit.ly/3DZX4wY





🔗 CONNECT WITH DR. ROBERT YOUNG

Website: https://www.drrobertyoung.com/

Facebook: https://bit.ly/42nRU7o

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drrobertyoung/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/phmiraclelife

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@RobertYoung555





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/





