Elites Create HAARP to Manipulate Weather and Cause Radiation Poisoning - Dr. Robert Young

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Dr. Robert Young is a leading research scientist who specializes in fields like biochemistry and microbiology. Robert talks about the very real threat of deadly magnetic fields, radiation poisoning, and the reason why people become ill with a mysterious sickness called “Havana Syndrome.” He also explains the backstory behind HAARP technology and what he believes the U.S. government is doing with it. Robert describes the HAARP weapon as “the world’s largest ionospheric device designed to zap the skies with high-frequency radio waves.” The purpose, he explains, is to create a tremendous amount of electrical energy in the atmosphere. He even describes how HAARP technology is being used to control the weather.
TAKEAWAYS
The atmosphere is a reservoir of energy that is in the form of negative ions in search of opposite polarity
Robert says that there is an alleged “secret agenda” in HAARP technology that is aimed at weather modification and experimentation
Effective radiative power (ERP) is literally a bomb that could render nuclear weapons obsolete
Ideally, the body needs to be at an internal pH level of 8.4 and many people are sick because their pH level is off
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3WgANmo
Redemption Shield (Use code TINA for 10% off): https://bit.ly/3WzgEIQ
Havana Syndrome Article: https://bit.ly/3K3607Z
Truth vs. Deception Sequel Book: https://amzn.to/3KKjVAi
Trifield EMF Reader: https://amzn.to/47x0SDg
DEWs Used in U.S. Embassy Attacks: https://bit.ly/3OZjRPA
U.S. Embassy Staff in Havana Hit with DEWs: https://bit.ly/3sgBTEc
VP Johnson on Controlling Weather Video: https://bit.ly/3DZX4wY
🔗 CONNECT WITH DR. ROBERT YOUNG
Website: https://www.drrobertyoung.com/
Facebook: https://bit.ly/42nRU7o
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drrobertyoung/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/phmiraclelife
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@RobertYoung555
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/