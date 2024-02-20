Trump Lawfare Levels Up

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Last week, TDS-afflicted Judge Engoron slapped a fine on Trump of more than $350 million, for the crime of developing real estate. We discuss this and the Fani Willis debacle down in Georgia, as well as Putin's latest hit: the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in a Russian penal camp.
0:47 – New York State’s legal persecution of Trump
15:10 – An excerpt from our exclusive interview with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene prior to its Feb. 21 public release.
16:30 – Putin’s latest hit: the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny
23:09 – Fani Willis debacle
33:37 – The Constitutional Convention threat