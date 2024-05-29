BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Demon Possessed Magicians Throughout Known History
Truthtalker911
Truthtalker911
11 months ago

a vast compilation that should make you question at a 2nd glance whats really going on when we know ghosts are real and cant be seen so why not more powerful invisible spirits that are assisting them while they do all look possessed

The facemask changers in beginning of video are so crazy and then there is no coincidence that every poster of all the past magicians have devils all over them, typically behind the magician and usually whispering in their ear when are so many of them that had to of been hand drawn and really seem to show a theme going on with them

t's like these fallen angel spirits who need a body becuz they can never have one of their own come thru them to feed off of our energy in the room while are possessed by that spirit yet amazed how giving up control to it is pretty cool they think when is far from it in actuality they are screwed 


Keywords
magicevilhellcaughtearthdemonscrazyghostssoulpossessionrealinsaneshitspiritsarchonstrapsimulationdevilstricksmagicianswizardwtfpossessedworldshoudini
