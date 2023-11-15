Quo Vadis

Nov 14, 2023

In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for November 14, 2023.

Here is the message of Our Lady to Pedro:

Dear children, the suffering for those who love and defend the truth will be great, but do not retreat.

Do not seek the glories of this world, but seek the treasures of Heaven.

What My Jesus has prepared for the just, human eyes have never seen.

Trust in the Promises of My Jesus.

He will always be at your side.

Whatever happens, calm ye your hearts and remain ye faithful to Jesus. Whoever is with Jesus will never be defeated.

Yeouwill still have long years of hard trials, but in the end, the Definitive Triumph of My Immaculate Heart will come.

Give Me your hands and I will conduct you to the One who is your all.

At this moment, I make fall from Heaven upon you an extraordinary shower of graces.

Onward with joy!

This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.

Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.

I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.

Amen.

Stay in peace.





Our Lady Queen of Peace gave a similar message to Pedro Regis on May 16, 2023.

That message follows here:

Courage, dear children!

Whoever walks with the Lord will never experience defeat. I am your Mother and I love you.

Give me your hands and I will lead you to my Son Jesus.

Humanity is living far from God, and the time has come for the Great Return.

Be obedient. God is making haste: do not put off what you have to do until tomorrow.

I ask you to keep the flame of your faith alight.

You are heading for a future of great spiritual darkness.

Be a light for all those who live in the dark.

I know each of you by name and will pray to my Jesus for you.

Pray.

Accept my appeals, and testify everywhere that you belong to my Son Jesus!

After all the tribulation, humanity will see the mighty hand of God acting on behalf of the righteous.

This will be the time of the definitive Triumph of My Immaculate Heart.

Onward without fear!

This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.

Thank you for having allowed me to gather you here once more.

I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.

Amen.

Be at peace.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p3DFF-mSIZY



