Beyond Nanobots: How they can track every person on Earth w/ Lighthouse & Toledo

Richard Lighthouse and Ana Toledo from Targeted Justice join the program to explain the many ways people are being targeted, harassed, and essentially the lab rats for the cabal's weapon developments and research. Lighthouse, is an engineer with a master degree from Stanford and has experience with NASA and over 20 years in the energy field. Toledo is an attorney who has been fighting for justice most of her career; now she represents Targeted Justice as their lead attorney. You can learn more about their organization at https://www.targetedjustice.com/





Link to the Symposium on Targeted Individuals at https://clouthub.com/v/831a20dc-a61c-456d-b504-246b8f288a04?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email





