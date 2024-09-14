Michael Sutton: A Christian Response to Gaza, WW3, & the Descent Into Fascism

Michael Sutton discusses freedom, war, and tyranny from a Christian perspective. He examines the Gaza-Israel conflict, how we are already in WW3, and the descent of fascism across the West. We need to accept we can do and what we can't do.





*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors





**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

easyDNS (use promo code GEOPOLITICS for 15% off!) https://easydns.com

Expat Money Summit 2024 (use promo code EMPIRE for $100 off the VIP ticket!) https://2024.expatmoneysummit.com/?ac=8cDxEbJw

LegalShield https://hhrvojemoric.wearelegalshield.com

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics





Websites

Freedom Matters Today https://freedommatterstoday.com

Amazon Books https://www.amazon.com/stores/Dr.-Michael-John-Sutton/author/B0BN4TYXN5

Michael Sutton on The Hrvoje Morić Show - 12 March 2024 https://tntradiolive.podbean.com/e/michael-sutton-on-the-hrvoje-moric-show-12-march-2024

Michael Sutton on The Hrvoje Moric Show - 22 December 2023 https://tntvideo.podbean.com/e/the-hrvoje-moric-show-22-december-2023

Michael Sutton on The Hrvoje Morić Show - 09 June 2023 https://tntradiolive.podbean.com/e/michael-sutton-on-the-hrvoje-moric-show-09-june-2023





About Michael Sutton

Michael J. Sutton is the founder and CEO of Freedom Matters Today, which looks at freedom from a Christian perspective. He holds a Ph.D. from the University of Sydney (2002), a Master of Divinity from the Australian College of Theology (2017), a Diploma of Bible and Ministry from Moore Theological College (2017), and a First-Class Honours Degree in Economics (Social Sciences), from the University of Sydney, 1995. He spent ten years of his working life in Japan as a lecturer and researcher in international relations and economics in Sendai, Tokyo, and Kyoto. He lives in Sydney. Freedom Matters Today focuses on freedom from fascism and tyranny, freedom from fear and despair, freedom from sin and death, freedom from guilt and shame, freedom from pride and prejudice, and freedom from war and conflict.





*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)