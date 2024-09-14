BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Michael Sutton: A Christian Response to Gaza, WW3, & the Descent Into Fascism
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
394 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
40 views • 8 months ago

Michael Sutton discusses freedom, war, and tyranny from a Christian perspective. He examines the Gaza-Israel conflict, how we are already in WW3, and the descent of fascism across the West. We need to accept we can do and what we can't do.


*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors


**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

easyDNS (use promo code GEOPOLITICS for 15% off!) https://easydns.com

Expat Money Summit 2024 (use promo code EMPIRE for $100 off the VIP ticket!) https://2024.expatmoneysummit.com/?ac=8cDxEbJw

LegalShield https://hhrvojemoric.wearelegalshield.com

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics


Websites

Freedom Matters Today https://freedommatterstoday.com

Amazon Books https://www.amazon.com/stores/Dr.-Michael-John-Sutton/author/B0BN4TYXN5

Michael Sutton on The Hrvoje Morić Show - 12 March 2024 https://tntradiolive.podbean.com/e/michael-sutton-on-the-hrvoje-moric-show-12-march-2024

Michael Sutton on The Hrvoje Moric Show - 22 December 2023 https://tntvideo.podbean.com/e/the-hrvoje-moric-show-22-december-2023

Michael Sutton on The Hrvoje Morić Show - 09 June 2023 https://tntradiolive.podbean.com/e/michael-sutton-on-the-hrvoje-moric-show-09-june-2023


About Michael Sutton

Michael J. Sutton is the founder and CEO of Freedom Matters Today, which looks at freedom from a Christian perspective. He holds a Ph.D. from the University of Sydney (2002), a Master of Divinity from the Australian College of Theology (2017), a Diploma of Bible and Ministry from Moore Theological College (2017), and a First-Class Honours Degree in Economics (Social Sciences), from the University of Sydney, 1995. He spent ten years of his working life in Japan as a lecturer and researcher in international relations and economics in Sendai, Tokyo, and Kyoto. He lives in Sydney. Freedom Matters Today focuses on freedom from fascism and tyranny, freedom from fear and despair, freedom from sin and death, freedom from guilt and shame, freedom from pride and prejudice, and freedom from war and conflict.


*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
biblerussiawestchristianityisraelchinausaww3ukraineeuropefascismgaza
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy