Masked men broke onto the set of a public television channel in Ecuador waving guns and explosives during a live broadcast Tuesday, and the president issued a decree declaring that the South American country had entered an "internal armed conflict."
More: https://abc7.com/ecuador-tc-television-armed-men-live-broadcast/14302381/
