07. WIT - Is the Holy Spirit a Person? by Robert Veith & Marlou Smith
Clash Of Minds
Clash Of Minds
14 views • 9 months ago

"Hear, O Israel: The Lord our God is one Lord" (Deuteronomy 6:4). We have been commanded to serve the only living God of the universe and throughout the Bible, His followers declared Him the only God (Psalm 86:10). It is said that there are 3 that bear record in heaven, the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit - are they 3 distinct beings of equal status or not? Is it possible for the plan of salvation to have been completed by someone who was not God in fullness? Were all three present at creation, the issuing of the 10 commandments and at Jesus' baptism? Let's explore these crucial points and, once again, use the Bible as our benchmark to find the answers.

Keywords
robertcommarlou
