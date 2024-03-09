82C Army





March 8, 2024





As context is very important for all videos, this message is to confirm that the purpose of this video is reporting on or documenting the content. Note that we make an effort to research for context and cite our sources as appropriate.





TruthstreamMedia.com Can Be Found Here:





Our First Film: TheMindsofMen.net





Our First Series: Vimeo.com/ondemand/trustgame

Site: http://TruthstreamMedia.com





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4i1ua6-why-are-they-allowed-to-do-this-to-our-food.html