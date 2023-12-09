Babylon is fallen: satan, the pope & the Vatican

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to SGT Report





Sean interviews Michael Hichborn, a Catholic, on the recent strange events involving his Babylonian Roman Catholic church and pope Francis during his 10-year papacy. Hichborn, like all other Catholics, needs to come out of Babylon as per God’s admonition in Revelation 18:4-5.





Christ calls satan, the father of lies in John 8:44. This is the same satan, the dragon who gives his power and authority to the beast in Revelation 13:2. Revelation 13:1-10 describes the beast that rises out of the sea, the VATICAN whose god is the dragon, that old serpent, satan, in Revelation 12:9.





Pope Francis, the man of sin in the Vatican, which receives its power from the dragon or satan in Revelation 13:2, has been pushing forward his false gospel of climate change since he became pope in March 2013 with the purpose of enforcing his mark, hence, the mark of the beast...the beast or kingdom being the Vatican.





“Sunday is our MARK of authority […] The church is above the Bible, and this TRANSFERENCE of Sabbath observance is proof of that fact”. — Catholic Record of London, Ontario. Sept. 1, 1923.





The world is simply regurgitating the LIE of CLIMATE CHANGE, which again, is the false gospel of the pope, so that again, the pope, who is the wicked one, son of perdition and the man of sin, who opposeth and exalteth himself above all that is called God, WILL BE WORSHIPPED by the citizens of the world as prophesied in Revelation 13:8, with the purpose of making the world’s citizens to accept HIS MARK, hence, the MARK of the beast of public, weekly SUNday rest and WORSHIP, which goes against the biblical 7th day Sabbath commandment of the Lord thy God, which identifies God as the Creator.





SUNday sacredness is part of the false system of worship perpetrated by the Babylonian Roman Catholic church, which replaced Sabbath observance with SUNday at its synod or council of Laodicea, canon 29, in 364.





"Sunday is a Catholic institution and its claim to observance can be defended only on Catholic principles .... From beginning to end of Scripture there is not a single passage that warrants the transfer of weekly public worship from the last day of the week to the first." — Catholic Press, Sydney, Australia, August, 1900.





Obey God, not the pope!





Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org.

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington