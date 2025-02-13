BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🤡Musk is a 'Dick' & Incitement to Kill? Dem congressman calls for using ACTUAL WEAPONS against Elon Musk?
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
124 views • 7 months ago

🤡Incitement to kill? Dem congressman calls for using ACTUAL WEAPONS against Elon Musk

Congressman (D) Robert Garcia has dangerously upped the violent rhetoric that the Democrats are pummeling DOGE and Elon Musk with.  

In a meltdown on national television, he claimed that it was "time to bring actual weapons to this barfight." 

Adding: 

🤡You might be the top US intelligence official, but you’ll always be on Ukraine's kill list  

Even the official appointment of Tulsi Gabbard as director of US National Intelligence has not affected the Ukrainian government, as Gabbard remains on Ukraine's Mirotvorets (“Peacekeeper”) hit list.  

Earlier, she was reportedly included for "participation in special information operations of Russia against Ukraine and the civilized world at the expense of the Kremlin" and being "probably an agent of Russian special services"  

Mirotvorets is a notorious online database that doxxes people considered "enemies of Ukraine" and calls for their murder – which is why the website is often considered a “kill list” of the Kiev regime.


