Rep. Biggs proposes operation to stop Mexican cartels’ illegal arms smuggling at border | Just The News | Representative Andy Biggs (R-AZ) advocates for “southbound interdiction operations” at U.S.-Mexico ports of entry to stop Mexican drug cartels' illegal arms smuggling. “Every time we've done a port of entry southbound operation, usually for very short periods of time, we've had tremendous success interdicting weapons and money,” Rep. Biggs says. “But this administration is not helping out.”
