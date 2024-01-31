Create New Account
Rep. Biggs proposes operation to stop Mexican cartels’ illegal arms smuggling at border
Rep. Biggs proposes operation to stop Mexican cartels’ illegal arms smuggling at border   |   Just The News   |  Representative Andy Biggs (R-AZ) advocates for “southbound interdiction operations” at U.S.-Mexico ports of entry to stop Mexican drug cartels' illegal arms smuggling. “Every time we've done a port of entry southbound operation, usually for very short periods of time, we've had tremendous success interdicting weapons and money,” Rep. Biggs says. “But this administration is not helping out.”

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

