Childrens Health Defence: One Shot Destroyed My Life (mirrored)
292 views • 04/13/2023

Mirrored from Rumble channel childrenshealthdefense at:-

https://rumble.com/v2f6edo-one-shot-destroyed-my-life.html

Kaley did not react well to her HPV vaccination. From episodes of tremors to a heart rate over 200, her life completely changed after just one shot. At one point, Kaley and her dad both thought she was going to die. Since that fateful day, she has been sharing her story on social media and in personal conversations in order to spread the word that vaccine injury is real. Listen to Kaley’s heartbreaking story on ‘The People’s Testament.’WATCH FULL EPISODES of ‘The People's Testaments’ With Stephanie Locricchio on CHD.TV

⏯️ https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/the-peoples-testaments

LIVE Every Tuesday — 9:00am PT | 12:00pm ET

vaccinesgardasilgerm theoryimmunityterrain theoryhpvdnadamagemandatesantibodiesdr suzanne humphries
