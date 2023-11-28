© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Israel tries to avoid killing civilians"
Elon Musk got bought
Adding new post:
BREAKING: Hamas invites Elon Musk to visit Gaza strip, to see extent of destruction caused by Israeli bombardment - Reuters
Adding Musk reply:
Elon Musk replying to the #Palestinian invitation to visit Gaza and witness the extent of the damage caused by the #Israeli war: It is dangerous right now.