Acts Of The Apostles Part #13-NOW THE END BEGINS-APRIL 30 2025

On this episode of Rightly Dividing, the book of Acts, or The Acts of the Apostles, shows us the life and ministry of the apostles of Jesus Christ from the gospels, including one who is “born out of due time”, the apostle Paul. But before he was an apostle of the Lord, Saul was a fearsome type of Antichrist, and we will look at that as well. Think you’re called to the ministry? You better think again, the book of Acts shows you what the ministry is, and you may not like it much. Join us as we study the entire book of the Acts of the Apostles, verse by verse and chapter by chapter.





TONIGHT’S STUDY: Tonight we arrive at the start of Paul’s missionary journeys and we see some amazing things. We see the first ‘church split’, we see Paul turn from the Jews to the Gentiles, and we see Paul stoned to literal death, taken up to the Third Heaven and then returned with a gag order. Oh yeah, man, if you thought Acts was a wild book up to this point, you ain’t seen nothing yet.