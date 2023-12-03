Trump Hoax Gets Shot Down on Bill Maher

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James Carville appeared on Bill Maher's show along with Dave Rubin, and when the conversation got complementary towards Trump, try to shift into the negative, but it was a hoax, and completely out of context for the conversation. He was shot down calmly and elegantly by Dave Rubin. The Democratic machine is breaking down.
#billmaher #finepeoplehoax #daverubin