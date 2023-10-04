BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Boston Red Sox hall of famer & part time VAXX pusher
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
786 views • 10/04/2023

‘Heartbroken’ David Ortiz Delivers Tribute For Tim Wakefield
"David Ortiz, like so many other members of Red Sox Nation, was devastated by the news of Tim Wakfield’s passing. Wakefield died Sunday at age 57, the club announced. The former Boston pitcher is survived by his wife, Stacy, and their two children, Trevor and Brianna. A Red Sox Hall of Famer, Wakefield played all but two of his 19 Major League Baseball seasons in Boston. Ortiz was along for the ride for nine of those campaigns, and the legendary slugger and Wakefield won two World Series championships together. After learning of Wakefield’s death, the Hall of Fame designated hitter took to Instagram and shared a tribute for his former teammate."
https://nesnDOTcom/2023/10/heartbroken-david-ortiz-delivers-tribute-for-tim-wakefield/

Mirrored - bootcamp

Keywords
baseballdavid ortizboston red soxbig papi
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy