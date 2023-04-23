Stand Firm--Never Give Up!

April 23, 2023 - Another week of the truth coming out! We're looking at the IRS whistleblower and Hunter Biden, an update on Trump's indictment, funny business connecting Burisma (who else!) to the Atlantic Council and the 2020 "misinformation" campaign thanks to an admission by Mike Morell that the Spies really did Lie about Russian disinfo. We'll also get an update on the Bud Light disaster and the battle for the safety of our children.

Thanks for watching and praying!



