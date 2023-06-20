What it is like to actually talk to random people I meet 😬🙊😂🤣

This couple in their seventies I met a few days ago. I wanted to give you a hands on example how such a conversation goes. Now I have to admit, I'm easy to talk with and don't impose any of my beliefs on anyone. I just plant a seed and see if it sprouts or not. Maybe when I meet this couple again next week, they might have thought about some things I said. Or maybe not, but I think they at least talked about it with the son who was very much into magnetism.

So in just 40 minutes we talked about:

1. Magnetobiology

2. Harmful biological effects of the radiation (telecom industry, 5G, ai)

3. Virusses (and diseased states of reduced oxygen transport in the body causing stagnant anaerobic tissue where cancer can grow) venoms and the jabs (loss of taste and smell)

4. Cropcircles and symbols created by magnetic soundfrequencies as depicted in "churches" stained glass symbols.

5. Traditions and aboriginal healing foundation where I worked. Harmony with nature

6. Cancer as a metabolic disease, damaged mitochondria, diabetes

7. Antibiotics kills the immune system in the gut, microbial DNA

8. Religion is not the church, tartaria free energy, organ music for health, gatherings for singing and sound healing.

9. War and entertainment as a distraction from... God.

10. OBE, irreducible mind, telepathy, "lost knowledge" and Satan wanting people to become their own gods.

Real free speech is on the street. There nobody can censor my message, alter words or quality of sound etc. The real world is where it is at. Be the salt on the earth and spread the Word. Be brave.

Yes, be prepared for blasphemy or satanic speech, however with this couple, they did have some knowledge of "hidden information" even though they threw it on "we lost that knowledge" as Nasa stated why we haven't gone back to the moon (aka Groenland, because the moon is plasma) because we lost that technology 🙄🤭😂🤣

Keep the conversation light. I always make jokes in between. People love to laugh. That is how I do it. Curious how you guys are all talking with people. What are your experiences?

Let me know:

