Trump to Reverse the Invasion

With the last obstacle removed, the kleptocracy which stole its power has completely surrendered to the invasion. President Trump promises an unprecedented mass deportation when he resumes leadership. And we know Trump keeps his promises. This, and other stories, along with guests Dan Wos, Swoop & Jeff Bermant.

Our live shows can be heard Saturdays from 1:30 to 3pm EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/.

Email Chet and Brian at [email protected]

Email CV at [email protected]

“How to Win Debates” on CVBerton.Substack.com and CV Bertons’s Twitter, Gettr & TS.