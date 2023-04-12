© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
04/10/2023 #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
Jayne Zirkle and Steve Bannon discuss what's happened to Miles Guo as absolutely outrageous. It shows the CCP has infiltrated the judicial system and has infiltrated very high-ranking government officials. And on the flip side, it also shows how far corrupt individuals will go to cover up their collusions with the CCP.
04/10/2023 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
杰恩·泽克尔和史蒂夫·班农：发生在文贵先生身上的事情简直没有天理，这表明中共已经渗透了司法系统、渗透了美国的政府要员。另一方面，这也显示了那些败类为掩盖其与中共的勾结而不择手段。