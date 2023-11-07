BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
HIV spread through contaminated vaccines
123 views • 11/07/2023

In 1983-84 the CDC and FDA notified Alpha Therapeutic, Sanofi, Bayer and Baxter that their injectable products contained HIV. They hid it so the companies could dump their inventory in poor countries while introducing a safe version for affluent markets. It resulted in a landmark settlement. For the first time it can be demonstrated that same year, the CDC discovered, in their clinical trial of Merck’s blood-derived Heptavax, that 42% of trial recipients contracted HIV vs 9% of unvaccinated placebo. See Placebo Section for the calculation.

The paper trail indicates that when Merck saw this they sold Heptavax to South Africa’s apartheid regime. An investigation needs to uncover what the regime knew and if Heptavax was administered only to blacks.

https://factbid.substack.com/p/heptavax-placebo?hashtag=transcript/18

https://resee.it/tweet/1721691518258356501

https://rumble.com/v3u5yv0-cdc-heptavax-rct-placebo-rate-revealed-after-40-years.html

https://archive.ph/zhIt5

https://rumble.com/v46umf0-cdc-foia-24-00408-will-settle-the-most-infamous-conspiracy-theory.html

https://rumble.com/vns1j7-the-origins-of-aids-documentary-i-2003.html

https://rumble.com/v1maplu-the-origins-of-aids-2004.html

https://rumble.com/v11uipn-the-origins-of-aids-the-polio-vaccine-2004-documentary.html

https://rumble.com/v3fgiee-the-origins-of-aids-the-polio-vaccine-2004-documentary.html

https://www.bitchute.com/video/s28akhgpCrJr/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/719BAaALRDTX/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/1OJwkzB34szU/



vaccinesaidsafricahivhepatitis
