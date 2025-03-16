BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How long will US airstrikes on Yemen continue? - Rubio answers
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
117 views • 6 months ago

How long will US airstrikes on Yemen continue? US Secretary of State has the answer.

Adding, I posted several videos of the US Centcom Strikes, and this info: 

Houthis target USS Harry Truman supercarrier with 18 ballistic and cruise missiles and drone

🔴 The militia said in a statement that their operation targeted the Truman and its escorts in the northern Red Sea, and warned that they “will not hesitate to target all American warships in the Red Sea and in the Arabian Sea in retaliation to the aggression against our country.”

🔴 The Houthis said the US’ attacks included 47 airstrikes targeting Sanaa and six other Yemeni provinces.

The militia added that it would “continue” its naval blockade of Israeli vessels.

🔴 CENTCOM has yet to comment on the Houthi operation, and whether the Truman or its escorts were threatened or damaged in any way.


Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy