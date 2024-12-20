Kursk: A few hours ago, Ukrainian formations shelled the border town of Rylsk in Kursk Region

An hour ago, Ukrainian formations shelled the border town of Rylsk in Kursk Region of Russia. According to preliminary information, the enemy could have used ATACMS tactical ballistic missiles for the attack.

According to local sources, the fall of ammunition was recorded in the area of the bus station, School No. 1, the Pedagogical College, and the House of Culture. At the moment, three casualties are known.

@rybar

More description:

❗️The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled Rylsk in the Kursk region, preliminarily, with six NATO ATACMS missiles