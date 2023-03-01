James Vasquez (UKR Twitter BS'r) on his Way to Artyomovsk. Looks safe.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vasquez on his way to Artyomovsk. Looks safe.
Again, this is Vasquez we're talking about, so it might be bullshit.
#1 LARPer soon about to meet The Musicians.
Of course it could all be bullsh*t, it's Vasquez at the end of the day.
If you don't know who James Vasquez is, we recommend reading an article about him.
https://donbassdevushka.locals.com/upost/3168619/the-tornado-of-blowback