Soldiers of the 9th Brigade of the 1st Donetsk Army Corps - Successfully Attacks &Takes the enemy’s position, while Capturing Ukrainian Militants.

Soldiers of the 9th Brigade of the 1st Donetsk Army Corps (formerly the 9th Regiment of the NM DPR) are moving forward with the support of both traditional artillery and innovative high-precision weapons - kamikaze drones. Thanks to this, the attack of the unit managed to successfully take the enemy’s position, while capturing Ukrainian militants.