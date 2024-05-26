🦅A MEMORIAL DAY MESSAGE FROM COL DOUGLAS MACGREGOR 🦅

Our Country Our Choice | On this Memorial day Col Douglas Macgregor has a special message.





As Memorial Day approaches, we take this time to honor and remember the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. Their courage and dedication are the foundation of the liberties we enjoy today.





We invite you to join us in paying tribute to our fallen heroes by watching our heartfelt Memorial Day video. This tribute is a reflection of our gratitude and a reminder of the sacrifices made by so many.









https://youtu.be/cwH2EKucBHs?si=7XAdNzmpWc7kTvwP