BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

55 YEAR OLD FEMALE PATIENT VICTIM OF MEDICAL MALPRACTICE #CONVID STABBING (DR. WILFREDO STOKES, LQC)
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
331 views • 09/02/2023

55 year old female patient VICTIM OF MEDICAL MALPRACTICE(Dr. Wilfredo Stokes, LQC) Investigates a local #SERIAL CO(N)VID STABBING VICTIM

================

# (WOR) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/

================

Dr.Wilfredo Stokes Baltazar Guatemala 🇬🇹

Channel: https://t.me/DrWilfredoStokes


55 year old female patient VICTIM OF MEDICAL MALPRACTICE...


DIAGNOSIS:

1️⃣ Poisoning by 1 dose of Astra Zeneka

2️⃣ Poisoning by 2 swabs contraindicated and made without any medical or scientific basis.

3️⃣ Neurodegeneration

4️⃣ Carditis (tachycardia)

5️⃣ Non-ionising radiation pneumonitis

6️⃣ Chronic pharyngotonsillitis

7️⃣ Respiratory Failure

8️⃣ MASSIVE ROULEAUX PHENOMENON

9️⃣ POLYGLOBULIA

🔟 SEVERE ANTERIOR AND POSTERIOR THORACIC BODY MAGNETISM


11 FOREIGN BODIES IN BLOOD

12 COHABITATION WITH PARTNER 4 MODERNA DOSES

13 NEUROMODULATION


Performance Evaluation of Magnetic Resonance Coupling Method for Intra-Body Network (IBNet) -31May22> https://www.embs.org/tbme/articles/performance-evaluation-of-magnetic-resonance-coupling-method-for-intra-body-network-ibnet/

(source) LA QUINTA COLUMNA https://www.laquintacolumna.net/

Collaborate with La Quinta: https://www.laquintacolumna.info/colabora-con-la-quinta-columna/

================

On the ENERGY being EMITTED by MAGNETIZED VACCINE PATIENTS (Dr. Wilfredo Stokes)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Yn9pg5MDvzao/

-------------------------

(Dr Viviane Brunet) CO(N)VID 19 💉 POISON INJECTS 🧲 (LQC)

(MAGNETIC POISONED PATIENTS & THE ALLOPATHIC GENOCIDE ENABLERS)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/TKdn2quOc1W3/

VAX PURPOSES feat. Ricardo Delgado (LQC)

[2A] GRAPHENE, 5G, the 26 GHZ BAND and the THREAT of a ZOMBIFICATION

https://www.bitchute.com/video/emjxN0Jbrsoj/

[3A] GRAPHENE and the BIOMOLECULAR CORONA EFFECT #SPIKE PROTEIN DECEPTION

https://www.bitchute.com/video/gAhehwM9T2Q2/

[4A] GRAPHENE OXIDE NANOPARTICLES [BIOSYNTHESIS & TOXICITY];

the TOP UP by VACCINE '''BOOSTER''' TICKTACKTOE https://www.bitchute.com/video/HpJsliN6IGSI/

[4B] HACKING BIO-NANO DEVICES / PEOPLE, POPULATIONS [A RADIO FREQUENCY (MINORITY REPORT) SOCIETY] ? https://www.bitchute.com/video/tKTJiOieRVCP/

[5A] (THE SECRET SAUCE) REDUCED & FUNCTIONALIZED GRAPHENE OXIDE HYDROGEL NANO-TECH https://www.bitchute.com/video/6tUUg17RtOTP/


[DOC] Synthesis and Toxicity of Graphene Oxide Nanoparticles

[A Literature Review of In Vitro and In Vivo Studies] https://www.researchgate.net/publication/352344572_Synthesis_and_Toxicity_of_Graphene_Oxide_Nanoparticles_A_Literature_Review_of_In_Vitro_and_In_Vivo_Studies

================


Shared from and subscribe to:

tangentopolis (world orders review)

https://www.bitchute.com/profile/YTIBqRkImp1y/


Keywords
biblepropagandagenocidecriminalsnwoagenda 21agenda 30sheddingmandatesfrequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesmorgellonsnano techbio warfarecovid hoaxmrnahydrogelquantum dotsvaccine passportsspike proteinsgraphene oxide
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy