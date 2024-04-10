Inflation: It Ain't Going Away

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stickier For Longer
* One reason is the embedded cost of financing this debacle.
* It was never ‘transitory’.
* They have known all along.
The full episode is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3526: Hot CPI Numbers & Billions Lost Ukraine Funding (10 April 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4om0ow-episode-3526-hot-cpi-numbers-and-billions-lost-ukraine-funding.html