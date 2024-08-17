A Model of Consciousness & The Contact Modalities, with Rey Hernandez - Part 2 of 3

Part 2 of 3. The conversation revolved around the nature of reality and consciousness, with speakers exploring concepts such as dual aspect monism, manipulation of space-time, and the role of consciousness in understanding reality. They challenged the dominant materialistic perspective in science and proposed a more holistic understanding of consciousness and reality. Speakers also discussed non-human intelligence, including astral travel, remote viewing, and consciousness, and advocated for interdisciplinary research and collaboration to advance our understanding of these complex topics.

Topics:

Consciousness, mind-body problem, and its relationship with neuroscience and spirituality.

David Chalmers and Dr. Larry Dossey discuss the limitations of the neuroscience approach to consciousness.





Consciousness and its relationship with the physical world by Nobel Prize winners in physics and neuroscience.

Nobel Prize winners criticize reductionist science for neglecting spirituality.

Physicists like Max Planck believe consciousness is fundamental, not matter.

Schrödinger is considered a pioneer in quantum physics, with Schrödinger stating that consciousness is fundamental and cannot be explained by physical terms.

Idealism in physics and historical perspectives.

Early human cultures believed consciousness, not matter, was primary.





Various philosophical views on reality, consciousness, and the nature of existence.

Rey explains the shared beliefs of various cultures in a universal mind or God, with the soul being part of this larger consciousness.

Rey discusses universal concepts of a greater mind and reality across various traditions, including Vedic, Buddhist, Egyptian, Greek, and Roman philosophy.





Manipulation of space-time is a common thread in paranormal experiences, including NDEs, UFO encounters, remote viewing, and astral travel.





Rey discusses the limitations of a purely physicalist approach to consciousness, citing case studies of individuals with brain injuries or abnormalities.





Rey discusses hundreds of different types of beings people are seeing, including energy beings, human-looking beings, Greys and robots.





