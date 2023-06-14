DONNIE DARKO EXPLAINED 🎬 THE ENDING & WHAT IT MEANT [& WHAT IT REALLY MEANS, ACCORDING TO VF

⁣Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ZrPYryNhWsAltCastTV thubnail: ⁣https://giphy.com/explore/donnie-darko-endhttps://www.cheatsheet.com/entertainment/donnie-darko-alternate-ending-was-so-horrific-the-film-wouldnt-have-kept-its-nc-17-rating.html/"The end of Donnie Darko is equal parts mystifying and confusing, and an explanation almost doesn’t do it justice. The film doesn’t really have a genre, as it deals with so many different kinds of elements – it has a bit of sci-fi, some time travel, some mystery, and more. At the film’s conclusion, Donnie ends up approaching a vortex signifying the end of the world. Donnie’s mom and sister are on a plane caught in a storm and it crashes. Donnie enters the vortex, goes back in time to when pieces of the plane crashed into his house. This time, he doesn’t exit, allowing the engine to crash into him and kill him. He resets the timeline and saves the lives of his family members."huh...so, instead of exposing child trafficking, he covers it up - and THAT'S supposed to be a (((happy ending))) 🤡While the ending of Donnie Darko has some dark implications, a deleted scene would have made the ending much less subtle and more gruesome. Filmmaker Richard Kelly initially captured a brief shot of Donnie, lying in his bedroom, still breathing and impaled by a piece of the plane. The shot emphasizes just how difficult Donnie’s sacrifice was, underlining the pain he went through to save everyone else. It’s also a much more horrific ending than the one the film ended up with. The scene is too graphic for the rest of the film. While Donnie Darko definitely dealt with some mature subject matter, it didn’t feature anything as explicit as that final shot. It’s sad enough that Donnie sacrifices himself in the end. The deleted scene of him, lying in bed and dying, went a step too far. Um...WAT As I stated in the previous video, WAS 'DONNIE DARKO' A PRE-EMPTIVE STRIKE AGAINST TONY ROBBINS BY THE ‍ (((HBM )))?!?, I believe that the underlying message of the film was a pre-emptive strike against Tony Robbins, in order to keep him from doing what Mel & company are doing ATM...?!?Reposting observations noted on subsequent viewings of DD:https://giama.files.wordpress.com/2008/02/the-philosophy-of-time-travel.pdf"Therapist – possibly for giving D placebos and not helping him better through therapy, (another one I’m not too sureon.)** "VfB's got yer SIX The entire enterprise of therapy is simply racketeering and allows for the (((homosexual banking mafia))) to ply their trade openly; if criminals weren't allowed the indulgence of (((seeing a therapist))) and having a 'legal' means to assuage guilt; this is essentially purchasing indulgences back in the dayThe date noted in The Philosophy of Time Travel is Graham Greene's birthday

⁣https://100mudcats.files.wordpress.com/2012/03/destructors.pdf



Noah Wyle says the only true line of dialogue in the film

This film is also a guilt trip due to complicity in harming one's host nation - dat ol' tikkun olam, goyimzes

Note - when Donnie asks, "Why?" - the answer isn't spoken - it's shown

The plane[t] can be represented by an eye turned 90 degrees

https://forums.nasioc.com/forums/showthread.php?t=1158253

"Donnie Darko is a stupid movie that gets far too much credit for being "trippy" or some crap. Having "Mad World" on the soundtrack does not make it a great movie. WTF is that "cellar door" crap? I felt like I was watching the director jerk himself off in front of my face for an hour and a half." ‍

Huh...imagine that, guy

http://www.patrickswayze.net/Movies/darko.htm

https://www.stitcher.com/show/2001-the-podcast/episode/donnie-darko-and-stillmatic-by-nas-64719696

https://creepycatalog.com/donnie-darko-explained-analysis/

https://filmcolossus.com/single-post/2017/06/01/Explaining-the-end-of-DONNIE-DARKO-the-many-implications-of-deus-ex-machina-and-the-relationship-with-INCEPTION